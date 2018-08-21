Crippled Black Phoenix premiere video for atmospheric new track Great Escape Pt 1

Crippled Black Phoenix have premiered their video for atmospheric new track Great Escape Pt 1 exclusively with Prog.

It’s the first part of the title track from their upcoming album, which is set to arrive on September 14 via Season of Mist.

The band previously shared a stream of To You I Give, which arrived last month.

Crippled Black Phoenix's Justin Greaves says: “We wanted to make a video for the song Great Escape Pt 1 because it reflects more than any other song what the album's common thread is: Escaping demons, escaping destruction, escaping humanity and the evils that are done, escaping the rat race and being at peace.

“As for the video maker, Philippe Blain had already done a superb video for Se Delan and we had to get him on board for this.

“He saw the message and put it beautifully into visuals. His take on it makes so much sense without being blatantly obvious.

“We love what he’s done and I hope some folk out there will relate to our common frustrations and desire to escape from it.”

Greaves is joined on the record by drummer Ben Wilsker, guitarists Daniel Änghede and Jonas Stålhammar, bassist Tom Greenway, keyboardist Mark Furnevall, pianist Helen Stanley and percussionist Belinda Kordic.

Great Escape is now available to pre-order through Season Of Mist’s online store.

Crippled Black Phoenix - Great Escape

1. You Brought It Upon Yourselves

2. To You I Give

3. Uncivil War (pt I)

4. Madman

5. Times, They Are A’Raging

6. Rain Black, Reign Heavy

7. Slow Motion Breakdown

8. Nebulas

9. Las Diabolicas

10. Great Escape (pt I)

11. Great Escape (pt II)

12. Hunok Csataja (Bonus)

13. An Uncivil War, Pt. I & II (Bonus)