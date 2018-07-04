Listen to Crippled Black Phoenix’s epic new single To You I Give

Crippled Black Phoenix have released their epic new single To You I Give exclusively with Prog.

The track weighs in at more than nine minutes and is the first taste of material from the band’s upcoming album Great Escape, which is set to arrive on September 14 via Season Of Mist.

It’ll be their first record since 2017’s Horrific Honorifics.

Crippled Black Phoenix mastermind Justin Greaves tells Prog: “This songs is about giving your heart to someone or something special, and being able to cope with the trouble and anxiety it can incite as well as the joy and hope it brings. Giving is strength. We can endure.”

Multi-instrumentalist Greaves is joined on the new record by drummer Ben Wilsker, guitarists Daniel Änghede and Jonas Stålhammar, bassist Tom Greenway, keyboardist Mark Furnevall, pianist Helen Stanley and percussionist Belinda Kordic.

Great Escape is now available to pre-order through Season Of Mist’s online store.

Crippled Black Phoenix - Great Escape

1. You Brought It Upon Yourselves

2. To You I Give

3. Uncivil War (pt I)

4. Madman

5. Times, They Are A’Raging

6. Rain Black, Reign Heavy

7. Slow Motion Breakdown

8. Nebulas

9. Las Diabolicas

10. Great Escape (pt I)

11. Great Escape (pt II)

12. Hunok Csataja (Bonus)

13. An Uncivil War, Pt. I & II (Bonus)