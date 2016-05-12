Creeper release Astral Projection video

A still from the video

Creeper have released a video for their track Astral Projection.

The song features on the the band’s The Stranger EP, which launched in February via Roadrunner Records.

The band say: “We’ve been on the road a lot this year already, and thanks to you guys the shows just keep getting more and more amazing.

“To celebrate our current tour supporting Andy Black and summer of upcoming festival appearances at Slam Dunk, Camden Rocks, Truck, Y Not, Reading & Leeds and Bestival, we’ve cut together a video for Astral Projection, featuring a bunch of footage from our debut headline tour – and that very special night at Camden Underworld.”

Creeper previously released a video for Black Mass. They’ll play Aberdeen’s The Underground Nightclub tonight (May 13).

May 13: Aberdeen The Underground Nightclub

May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 15: Cardiff Tramshed

May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester

May 18: Brighton All Saints Hove

May 19: Southsea Pyramids Centre

May 20: London KOKO

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks Festival

Aug 26: Reading Festival

Sep 08: Isle Of Wight Bestival

