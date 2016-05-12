Creeper release Astral Projection video

Creeper have released a video for their track Astral Projection.
The song features on the the band’s The Stranger EP, which launched in February via Roadrunner Records.
The band say: “We’ve been on the road a lot this year already, and thanks to you guys the shows just keep getting more and more amazing.
“To celebrate our current tour supporting Andy Black and summer of upcoming festival appearances at Slam Dunk, Camden Rocks, Truck, Y Not, Reading & Leeds and Bestival, we’ve cut together a video for Astral Projection, featuring a bunch of footage from our debut headline tour – and that very special night at Camden Underworld.”
Creeper previously released a video for Black Mass. They’ll play Aberdeen’s The Underground Nightclub tonight (May 13).
Creeper 2016 UK tour dates
May 13: Aberdeen The Underground Nightclub
May 14: Birmingham O2 Institute
May 15: Cardiff Tramshed
May 16: Manchester O2 Ritz Manchester
May 18: Brighton All Saints Hove
May 19: Southsea Pyramids Centre
May 20: London KOKO
Jun 04: London Camden Rocks Festival
Aug 26: Reading Festival
Sep 08: Isle Of Wight Bestival