Cradle Of Filth announce new album Existence Is Futile, share hellish Crawling King Chaos video

Cradle Of Filth will release their 13th studio album, Existence Is Futile, on October 22 via Nuclear Blast. And you can get a first taste of what’s in store as Dani Filth’s demonic horde have kindly shared the album’s first single/video, Crawling King Chaos.

Recorded during 2020’s lockdown, and pieced together in isolation at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk with producer Scott Atkins (Benediction/Vader), the album is the follow up to 2017’s Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay.



“The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of the unknown," Dani Filth reveals. "The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know? I guess the title, Existence Is Futile, does sound a little morbid. But again, it’s more about recognising that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters, which mimics the occultist Aleister Crowley’s maxim. We all know we’re going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we possess it. The final track on the album – Us, Dark, Invincible – really drives that point home. Also, the artwork for this record was created by the Latvian visionary Arthur Berzinsh, who also dressed the last two albums, and that reeks of the exceedingly beautiful yet apocalyptic too.”



Long-time Filth-watchers will be delighted to learn that Hellraiser villain Pinhead, aka English actor and frequent COF collaborator Doug Bradley, is once again on-board, lending his distinctive tones to Suffer Our Dominion, which is described as “the band's most politically astute song to date.”

To whet appetites, here’s that video for lead single Crawling King Chaos.

Existence Is Futile is now available to pre-order.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

The track list for Existence Is Futile is:



01. The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders

02. Existential Terror

03. Necromantic Fantasies

04. Crawling King Chaos

05. Here Comes A Candle… (Infernal Lullaby)

06. Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War

07. Discourse Between A Man And His Soul

08. The Dying Of The Embers

09. Ashen Mortality

10. How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?

11. Suffer Our Dominion

12. Us, Dark, Invincible