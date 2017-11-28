Cradle Of Filth announce 2018 North American tour

Cradle Of Filth have announced a North American tour which will take place in March and April next year.

The band have lined up 20 shows in support of their latest album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, which was released in September via Nuclear Blast. They’ll be supported by Jinjer.

The band say in a statement: “The wait is over! Cradle Of Filth are extremely delighted to announce their return to the haunted shores of the US and Canada as part of the Cryptoriana World Tour.

“We can’t wait to see you foul fiends out on the monstrous highway – 2018 is going to be a very busy year for us! More on this tour to follow…”

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches, frontman Dani Filth revealed the album was “deeply infused with Victorian gothic horror” and added: “‘Cryptoriana’ implies the Victorian’s infatuation with the supernatural, the grave and the ghoulish.

“The subtitle ‘The Seductiveness Of Decay’ further cements this attraction to death and the glittering lengthy process of self-annihilation.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mar 29: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Mar 30: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Mar 31: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Apr 02: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Apr 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Apr 05: Philadelphia Theatre Of The Living Arts, PA

Apr 06: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Apr 07: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Apr 08: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Apr 10: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 11: Toronto Opera House, ON

Apr 12: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 13: Joliet The Forge, IL

Apr 14: Minneapolis Music Hall Mpls, MN

Apr 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 17: Salt Lake City, The Complex, UT

Apr 19: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 20: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Apr 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 22: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

