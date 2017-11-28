Metallica team up with Starbucks and Spotify for charity

Metallica have announced that they’ve joined forces with coffee giant Starbucks and music streaming service Spotify for charity.

The band revealed their All Within My Hands Foundation in February this year, which was set up to create “sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

And to mark the foundation website’s launch, Metallica have announced a partnership with Starbucks and Spotify’s Give Good campaign, which will see a total of $1million shared between Metallica’s charity, Chance The Rapper’s Social Works and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

As a result, limited-edition gift cards featuring each artist are now available at 8000 Starbucks stores across the US.

Visit Starbucks.com to find your closest location and check out AllWithinMyHands.org for additional information about Metallica’s foundation and the charity partners they support.

Earlier this month, Metallica played a benefit show to raise funds for those affected by the devastating wildfires in California which destroyed more than 8000 homes and buildings and left 42 people dead.

