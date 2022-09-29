ZIO announce guest vocalists for new album TRUEWAVES!

UK based prog rockers ZIO have announced they will release their brand new album TRUEWAVES! in Spring 2023.

At the same time. the band have revealed a wealth of talented guest vocalists who will be featuring on the upcoming concept album, including John Mitchell (Lonely Robot, Frost*, Arena), Hayley Griffiths, Eric Gillette (NMB), Magda & Miranda (Honey), Gabriel Agudo (Steve Rothery Band, In Continuum) and Corvax.

"It has been an immense pleasure to work with these extremely talented people and we can't wait to share these new tracks with you all<' says ZIO drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi.

You can view the new album artwork below, created by Crystal Spotlight (Miles Skarin) featuring Aerial Hoop Artist Joana Dias, both of whom worked with the band on their video for the single Close.

Close is now available to pre-order. "The limited bundles will stop on release date and as a tribute to our dear friend Eric Bouillette, we will be giving a percentage of each sale to the Cancer Research UK Charity," adds Pallagrosi.

Pre-order TRUEWAVES.

(Image credit: Press)