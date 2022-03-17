Prog For Peart festival unveils 2022 line-up

Prog For Peart, the charity festival named after the late Rush drummer Neil Peart, and which raises money to combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, has announced it's line-up for this year's second annual event, which takes place from July 1-2 at The Northcourt venue in Abingdon Oxfordshire.

The Enid and Karnataka will headline the event, which will also see performances from Tiger Moth Tales, Also Eden, The Far Meadow, 25 Yard Screamer, Red Bazar, Stuckfish, The Paradox Twin, Paul Menel & The Essentials and more.

“It was very clear almost from the start of organising the 2021 event that there was a collective sense from the artists that they were right behind the cause and had felt Neil’s loss as personally as I had," explains organiser Mark Cunningham. "So much so several were urging me to make it annual almost from day one. Once the dust settled after last year’s event, I had time to consider things. I was delighted and proud to see that all the artists who had performed were universally praising the running of the event across social media & how it was structured.

“It came as a great surprise to learn from a couple of the bands that Prog Magazine’s readers had voted Prog For Peart one of the events of 2021. Alan Carter of Emerald Dawn was the first to send me the news. That’s what sealed it really to be honest. I thought that here we have prog fans who have taken the event and what we are trying to do to their hearts and right then, any last doubts were swept away."

Weekend tickets are priced at £60 plus booking fee with both Friday and Saturday only tickets priced at £40 plus fee. Live Streaming tickets & limited camping tickets are also available priced at £20 & £12.50 respectively both subject to a booking fee. All profits will go to the Headcase Cancer Trust.

Get tickets.