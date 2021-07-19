Lee Abraham announces new solo album

Galahad guitarist Lee Abraham has announced that he will release his brand new solo album Only Human through F2 Music on September 4, exactly a year to the day that he released Harmony/Synchronicity.

Inevitably the album has been inspired by events of the last two years. You can view the new album artwork below.

“Many of us have experienced feelings of isolation and inadequacy over the past 18 months, like never before," explains Abraham. “Some people have used this to re-examine where their life is going, what’s important to them and perhaps come up with their own theories on life in general and why we’re all here!”

The album centrepiece is the epic opening song Counting Down. Clocking in at around 30 minutes, the song progresses through different musical styles and arrangements, commenting on the human ability to wish life away, just counting down the years.

“I am extremely proud of Counting Down, it’s the most complete “progressive rock epic”, if I can use that term, that I have written," he adds. “I love melody and I have written some of my most memorable melodies in this song and using Peter Jones for the lead vocals, he understood completely the feel I was going for... I hope people enjoy the end result, it was quite a journey!”

Alongside Tiger Moth Tales Peter Jones, Only Human also features appearance from Riversea's Marc Atkinson on vocals, Credo's Gerard Mulligan on drums with Mark Spencer (Galahad/Alan Reed) and Rob Arnold adding piano and backing vocals.