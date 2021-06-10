Cosmograf release video for Rattrapante

UK prog rockers Cosmograf have released a brand new a lyric video for Rattrapante from their album of the same name released in March this year. The theme of the record is about our interaction with time and the title track concentrates on how some of us are driven to succeed, putting our lives in extreme danger in the process

“The album track Rattrapante, is nearly ten minutes in length which made it a bit long for a video, but I thought it would be a nice idea to create a shorter more radio friendly version to release as a single as well as putting together a new video," explains Robin Armstrong. "Although being prog, it’s more of a double length single, coming at nearly 8mins long.”

“The attraction of being the first or fastest is strong, so much so that we can forget the value of our own lives. It’s a perfect irony that humans have a built in survival instinct to progress and evolve but yet this, inevitably comes partnered with incredible danger that threatens that very existence.”

The video takes the perspective of someone watching a vintage TV showing old footage of the famous characters and events featured within the lyrics, that sadly met their demise in pursuit of their goals.

Cosmograf have previously released a video for I Stick To You.

Download Rattrapante.