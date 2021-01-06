Cosmograf will release new album Rattrapante in March

UK prog rockers Comsograf have announced they will release their latest album Rattrapante through Gravity Dream Music on March 26. You can view the striking new album artwork below.

The new album is a collection of five songs about human interaction with time "We measure it, but yet waste it more, it defines our existence and forms our memories," says Cosmograf mainman Robin Armstrong. "Some seek to beat it by being the first or the fastest and some can appear to outlive time itself through their achievements…

“The idea for the album was inspired from from my work with mechanical watches. Rattrapante is a French word deriving from ‘rattraper’ meaning ‘to catch up or recapture. A Rattrapante chronograph can simultaneously time 2 events such a lap split time and a final race time. It was the perfect metaphor for our own interaction with time.”

Rattrapante also features Chrissy Mostyn from The Blackheart Orchestra guests on the track, I Stick To You. “It was brilliant working with Chrissy who really put her own dark and ethereal stamp on the song which portrays a mythical tale about the curse of immortality”, says Robin. The album also features drummer Kyle Fenton and voice over artist Tommy McNally.

“Cosmograf was due to hit the stage in October 2020 with a series of three shows, but like everyone else our plans to were dashed by the pandemic. I reused the time to write as much as I could, and the result was a great deal of album material dealing with time related themes. Two very distinct writing directions formed and it’s likely that a second record will be announced later in the year.”

Rattrapante will be released on the Gravity Dream Music label in CD, Vinyl and Digital formats.