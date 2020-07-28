Corey Taylor teases video for new track CMFT Must Be Stopped

Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor has shared a snipped of his new video for solo single CMFT Must Be Stopped.

The track is set to arrive tomorrow (July 29) along with another solo song Black Eyes Blue, with both expected to appear on Taylor’s as-yet-untitled solo album.

Earlier this week, both tracks were revealed on Spotify, with CMFT Must Be Stopped set to feature rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

Speaking earlier this month, Taylor told Knotfest, that the record was “everything I wanted it to be,” adding: “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains. I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos — huge solos! It’s incredible.

“The overall vibe of this album is ‘fun.’ You put this on when you want to feel good. There are two songs we’re thinking of releasing at the same time.

“One is the overall ‘crusher’ single – really great with a big vibe, and the other one is just as fun on the other end of the spectrum that people are going to hear and they are going to lose their minds!”

Taylor revealed back in May that he had finished recording his debut solo album, telling Lzzy Hale’s Raise Your Horns podcast that he had “secretly” recorded it with members of his solo touring band, including guitarists Zach Throne and Christian Martucci, bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Dustin Schoenhofer.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.