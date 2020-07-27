Are Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor teaming up with rap stars for new projects?

Two of rock and metal’s biggest names could be collaborating with rappers on their new projects.

First up is Marilyn Manson, who has set tongues wagging after posting a picture on Instagram of himself and A$AP Ferg, saying: “MM and A$AP Ferg in the studio tonight.”

That was followed by a brief video post from the rapper which showed Manson singing into the mic: “Crazy like Marilyn Manson.”

Earlier this month, Manson told fans to “prepare”, while work on his new album – the follow-up to 2017's Heaven Upside Down – was completed back in April, according to Manson’s collaborator Shooter Jennings.

It also looks as if one of Corey Taylor’s new solo tracks will feature Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist is due to release two tracks on Wednesday from his upcoming solo album, with Spotify tagging Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie on the song CMFT Must Be Stopped. The other song is titled Black Eyes Blue.

In the spring of 2019, Taylor collaborated with Kid Bookie on the UK artist’s track Stuck In My Ways, with the project coming to light at the start of February, with the pair exchanging tweets about the possibility of working together.

Kid Bookie made the first move, saying to Taylor: “I gotta work with you before both of us leave this earth.” That led Taylor to respond: “Let’s talk my friend.”

