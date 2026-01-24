"If we manage to survive the tour, go back to Canada and have a rest, who knows what'll happen. I suspect some music will eventually come out." Geddy Lee on the chances of recording new Rush material

Rush bassist and singer Geddy Lee says he believes the band will record new music once their upcoming epic 'Fifty Something Tour' is behind them.

Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson recruited Anika Nilles to fill the un-fillable shoes of the late, great Neil Peart for the run of more than 50 shows.

And Lee says he's excited by the prospect of writing new material with German drummer, composer, and producer Nilles.

The 72-year-old jokes that first the band will have to "survive" the hectic touring schedule and rest before considering their next steps.

He tells Music Radar (transcribed by Blabbermouth): "My intent, before we got into this celebration of Rush's history, was to put some music together.

"I assumed I would be doing that on my own, not with Alex, but when we started jamming, I started seeing the possibility of doing something with Alex. But all of that went on hold now because there's too much work.

"There's too much work to do for this tour to even think about that. But if we manage to survive the tour, and go back to Canada and have a rest, who knows what'll happen, but I suspect some music will eventually come out."

On how he feels about the prospect of working with Nilles on new material, Lee adds: "It would be fun to see what she can do in a creative situation. Like, that would be fun. But it's all speculation until it isn't."

As well as Rush's driving force behind the kit, Peart was also the band's primary lyricist. He died of glioblastoma in 2020 at the age of 67.

The Fifty Something Tour kicks off in Los Angeles in June.

Rush: Fifty Something Tour 2026

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 20: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 23: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Areaa, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Areaa, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

