Clown: Next Slipknot album could be my last

Shawn “Clown” Crahan says that Slipknot’s sixth studio album could well be his last.

He, along with guitarist Jim Root and drummer Jay Weinberg have been writing new material while frontman Corey Taylor concentrates on Stone Sour.

Crahan told Metal Hammer in October that they had “seven or eight” full songs ready – and in a new interview on The Jasta Show, the percussionist reports that he’s been in a reflective mood, and adds: “this could be it for me.”

Crahan says (via Metal Injection): “I just spent four months thinking about my life and where I’m at right now because I’m at a real honest place of admitting what I don’t want to be.

“A lot of it is bringing all this emotion to art and music. And honestly, this music that we’re writing right now is the proof of looking inward and being able to put the first foot down and say, ‘We’re gonna do something for ourselves and write.’

“So we’ve been writing and this music is coming out. I feel weird things are coming but it’s always like that for the guys like us – we get involved in our records and the sky all of a sudden changes.”

He continues: “And we got some stuff. I feel like this could be it for me. We’re all getting older. I never like telling anyone like, ‘Hey this is it!’ Because I don’t have to, fuck everyone.

“But like I’ve said, I’ve been reflecting and there’s a lot of hard things I could say about friends, brothers… We’re good, but it’s a big world.

“I’ve done enough work, I’ve produced and done remixes and art and performed. I’ve done enough where while I was in it none of it was registered.”

Slipknot released the Crahan-directed live package Day Of The Gusano earlier this year, which documents the band’s first-ever visit to Mexico.

