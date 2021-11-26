Converse are offering up to 50% off rock'n'roll's favourite shoes in their Black Friday sale

Roll up, roll up: Black Friday is in full swing, and retailers are lining up to furnish you with Black Friday music deals to make your eyes water with bargain-related joy.

Among them are rock'n'roll's favourite shoe-seller, Converse. Converse are currently offering 50% off limited edition styles on their official website, including a number of undeniably jazzy kicks inspired by Space Jam, Keith Haring and more. Hey, if it's good enough for Slash and The Ramones, it's good enough for us.

Your 50% discount will be applied automatically when you check out. Go wild! We've highlighted some of our favourite pairs below, but the full range can be found on Converse's site.

Converse Black Friday UK deals

Converse x Carhartt WIP Chuck 70: Was £100, now £50 Converse x Carhartt WIP Chuck 70: Was £100, now £50

These camo Chucks are brought to you courtesy of a pair-up with iconic workwear brand Carhartt. Combines Carhartt's signature fabric with the high top style we all know and love.

Converse x Basquiat Chuck 70: Was £90, now £45 Converse x Basquiat Chuck 70: Was £90, now £45

Remember that scene in Some Kind Of Monster when Lars Ulrich showed off his jaw-droppingly expensive Basquiat original? Well, now you can get a small taste of that, and it definitely won't cost you $5m.

Converse x Keith Haring Chucks: Was £37, now £18.50 Converse x Keith Haring Chucks: Was £37, now £18.50

These Chuck Taylor All Stars pay homage to pop art trailblazer Keith Haring's graffiti-inspired painting style. Artist shoe collabs can sometimes be a little garish, but these pure style.

Renew Chuck 70: Was £85, now £42.50 Renew Chuck 70: Was £85, now £42.50

This extremely sleek take on the original Chuck Taylor is actually good for the planet as well as your wallet, featuring a 100% recycled tonal canvas upper and translucent foxing with visible canvas scraps.