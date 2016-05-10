Conrad Keely launched Engines Of The Dark video

Conrad Keely has released a video for his solo track Engines Of The Dark.

The …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead frontman issued his debut solo album Original Machines earlier this year via Superball Music.

It was recorded in Montreal, Canada, throughout last summer and features tracks written while he was travelling through Cambodia where he currently lives.

Keely previously released a stream of In The Words Of A Not So Famous Man. …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will play Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, on September 23.