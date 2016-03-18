Conrad Keely: Original Machines

He may have moved to Cambodia and made a debut solo album in his 40s, but Conrad Keely doesn’t sound like a man with a midlife crisis.

If anything, some of the 25 songs on this 55-minute album sound like they could have done with a little more agonising over. That’s not to say that amid this barrage of punchy tunes there aren’t a handful of gems.

Nothing That I Meant (Interstellar) starts with jazzy piano musings and throws its arms wide with a yearning, arena-straddler of a chorus. It’s soon followed by the gorgeously piano-accompanied All That’s Left Is Land, but in-between the two we’re confronted with the claustrophobic rhythms of The Jungles. As such, this album reflects its maker – a restless spirit that now and then stumbles on something special.