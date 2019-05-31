Coheed And Cambria share black and white video for The Pavilion

Coheed And Cambria have released a video for their new single The Pavilion (A Long Way Back).

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s album The Unheavenly Creatures, which was released last year through Roadrunner Records.

The black and white shoot was directed by Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez along with Dirty Ern Falconer.

It shows Sanchez leaving the rest of the band onstage and wandering backstage, through a kitchen, before he heads outside. Sanchez eventually rejoins the band to complete the rest of the song.

Check the video out below.

Coheed And Cambria are currently on tour with Mastodon across North America on The Unheavenly Skye Tour, with the next show taking place tonight (May 31) in Atlanta.

They’ll return to the UK in August for a headline set at the ArcTanGent festival at Fernhill Farm, close to Bristol.

Coheed And Cambria: The Unheavenly Creatures

The Unheavenly Creatures marks Coheed And Cambria's return to concept albums and is the opening act in a new story arc set in The Amory Wars universeView Deal

The Unheavenly Skye Tour 2019

May 31: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 01: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 02: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 04: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jun 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 07: New York Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 11: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, IL

Jun 13: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jun 14: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, IL

Jun 15: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jun 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jun 20: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor, MA

Jun 23: Portland Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Jun 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Jun 26: San Diego Petco Park – Park at the Park, CA

Jun 28: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, GA

Jun 30: Phoenix Nevada, Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 02: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jul 03: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX