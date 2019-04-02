Coheed And Cambria named as ArcTanGent 2019 headliner

Coheed And Cambria have been announced as the Thursday night headliners at this year’s ArcTanGent.

The festival will take place at Fernhill Farm, close to Bristol, on August 15, 16 and 17, with Coheed joining Meshuggah and Battles as bill toppers.

Coheed And Cambria say: “We look forward to playing with this extremely unique and talented group of musicians – bands like Meshuggah, Battles and Daughters, who have each fearlessly approached sound to mould a musical voice all their own.

“ArcTangent feels like a festival designed to inspire the audience and we’re excited to be a part of the experience.”

ArcTanGent’s James Scarlett adds: “Each year, we pride ourselves on trying to surprise people a bit with one of our headliner choices. Last year it was Glassjaw and in the past someone like say Converge.

“I think Coheed fit perfectly into this lineage of incredible artists. They are left-leaning, experimental, a bit weird and most importantly to me, they sound only like themselves.

“They also have enough bangers to headline any festival – if you don’t know the song In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3 then go listen now!”

Also confirmed for the festival today are Employed To Serve, Puppy, Brutus, Cultdreams, Raketkanon, Slow Crush and Gender Roles.

They’ll join previously confirmed artists, including Cult Of Luna, Zeal & Ardor, 65daysofstatic, Nordic Giants, The Algorithm, Conjurer and Palm Reader.

ArcTanGent tickets are available from the official festival website.