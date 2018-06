Coheed And Cambria have launched a video for their track Island.

It’s taken from eighth album The Color Before The Sun – their first non-concept release.

Mainman Claudio Sanchez recently said: “I was having a hard time honing in on the conceptual writing. I was starting to write more personally. I thought, ‘If I’m going to express myself as honestly as possible, now would be the time to do it.’”

Coheed And Cambria are currently touring the US.