Coheed & Cambria get the Christmas spirit with new video for Toys

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have released a new video for Toys, subtitled An Unheavenly Christmas Carol. The song is taken from the band's most recent album The Unheavenly Creatures. You can watch the video in full below.

“I’ve wanted to ‘toy’ with a Santa story for some time," mainman Claudio Sanchez tells Prog. "I guess, no better time than the present. And for Jolly Ole’ to decide if he’s Naughty or Nice? The President.”

Toys was developed by the band’s frontman Claudio Sanchez and directed by Alek Wasilewski.

The band also announced the S.S. Neverender, their very own immersive festival at sea, which promptly sold out in 3 days during the pre-sale. The S.S. Neverender, which sets sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 26-30, 2020 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas, will see the band performing early songs and deep cuts from their catalogue.

The cruise will also find Coheed bringing their sci-fi concept, The Amory Wars, to life with several on-board installations, and will include additional performances from: Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, The Dear Hunter, Power Trip, Polyphia, Thank You Scientist, Sheer Mag, Culture Abuse, Torche, Fire Deuce, Weerd Science, 3, Radkey, Hail The Sun, and Peelander-Z.