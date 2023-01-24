Coheed and Cambria announce lengthy North American tour

Coheed and Cambria have revealed details of a lengthy North American tour, titled Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind.

The 40-date trek will begin in Norfolk, Virginia on April 28 and winds up on their S.S. Neverender cruise in late October.

The band will perform their 2007 album Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in full, plus selections from their most recent release Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

San Francisco post-metallers Deafheaven will join the band as special guests, while Incubus will appear on selected dates.

The New York prog metallers have also released a brand new video for the song Beautiful Losers to mark the announcement. The clip was filmed in Germany by Patrik Skoglow.

Watch it below.

The tour dates are as follows:

Apr 28: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Apr 30: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 01: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 03: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

May 04: Boston Roadrunner, MA

May 05: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

May 07: Toronto History, ON

May 09: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH

May 10: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

May 12: Wichita Cotillion Ballroom, KS

May 14: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

May 15: Dallas House of Blues, TX

May 17: Austin Stubb's, TX

May 18: Houston House of Blues, TX

May 20: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

May 21: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL (festival show)

May 23: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC (with Incubus)

May 24: Columbia Township Auditorium, SC (with Incubus)

May 26: Rogers Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR (with Incubus)

Jun 15-18: Hellfest , France

Sep 06: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Sep 09: Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

Sep 10: New Orleans The Fillmore , LA

Sep 11: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Sep 13: Omaha The Admiral, NE

Sep 15: Saint Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Sep 16: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Sep 18: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Sep 19: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL

Sep 23: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

Sep 24: Salt Lake City Union Event Center, UT

Sep 26: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Sep 27: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Sep 29: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Sep 30: Calgary The Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 02: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 03: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 23-27: S.S. Neverender - Miami, FL (festival show)