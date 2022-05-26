Coheed And Cambria’s Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind: the alt-prog empire strikes back

Album review: Coheed And Cambria return to The Amory Wars on new album Vaxis II – now with added disco handclaps

By

Coheed And Cambria: Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind cover
After a mere one-album break, 2018’s The Unheavenly Creatures saw Coheed And Cambria delve back into the Amory Wars story that had dominated the majority of their recording career. This is the second part of what is, according to the band, a five-act storyline from that universe, and concentrates on a couple running from tyrannical forces.

That alone may be enough to make those who never connected with the band’s brand of emotional prog want to sprint for the hills. But, while Vaxis II is a typically bombastic, sprawling set, the beauty of Coheed has always been that even if you don’t give two hoots about the lore, they pen songs that can stand alone without knowledge of their sci-fi-based melodrama. Take the album’s first single, Shoulders, for example. Critical plot device or essential character development it may well be, and all power to you if that’s what you take from it, but ultimately, it’s a hell of a riff, has a chorus that clings to you like a particularly needy puppy and is full of disco handclaps that are cooler than Polar Bear poo. Big. Tune.

Structurally, Vaxis II does follow a fairly well-trodden path for Coheed; fill the first half of the album with absolute bangers like the modern pop strut of A Disappearing Act and the punky chug of Comatose before really flexing those creative progressive muscles toward the end of the album. The eight- and-a-half-minute-long closing title track is so bloody grandiose it makes Guns N’ RosesNovember Rain sound like an early Misfits demo.

Ten albums into a stellar career, and with standards remaining incredibly high, it might be easy to start taking Coheed And Cambria for granted these days. Shame on you if you do; even taken in isolation, Vaxis II is a superbly realised vision from a band whose ambition knows no bounds. 

Stephen Hill
Stephen Hill

Since blagging his way onto the Hammer team a decade ago, Stephen has written countless features and reviews for the magazine, usually specialising in punk, hardcore and 90s metal, and still holds out the faint hope of one day getting his beloved U2 into the pages of the mag. He also regularly spouts his opinions on the Metal Hammer Podcast.