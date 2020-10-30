Cobalt Chapel release video for new single In Copmpany

Psych folk duo Cobalt Chapel have released a video for their brand new single In Company. It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Orange Synthetic, which will be released through Klove Recordings on January 29.

“Orange Synthetic is music grounded in the Yorkshire earth: its people, the surrounding nature, landscape, and its mythology, from the distant past to modern life," say the duo, I Monster/Regal Worm's Jarrod Gosling and Cecilia Fage (Matt Berry And The Maypoles). "The story of the Krumlin Festival captures something about this island in its disaster – how you can start out with a dream and end up wrapped in a survival blanket, suffering from exposure, on a cold, wet Pennine hillside. It’s an image which reflects the lost, end-of-days feeling of where we’re at now.”

New single In Company imagines life through the eyes of the writer Angela Carter as a child, evacuated to Yorkshire during the war, listening to her grandmother tell the dark fairytale about a young girl and a wolf, at a time when death and destruction was all around her. It explores the idea of a ‘disobedient girl’, of women who break the rules and defy the conventions expected of them.

The band have previously released the video for Our Angel Polygon, also from Orange Synthetic.

Pre-order Orange Synthetic.