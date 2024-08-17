Coal Chamber postpone US tour after ill Dez Fafara had to be "revived" by his wife

Coal Chamber frontman Dez Fafara collapsed at home and had to be "revived" by his wife before spending nine hours in a hospital emergency room.

The nature of the singer's medical issue has not yet been confirmed, but doctors have ordered him to rest. As a result, the band's US tour – due to kick off on Friday, August 23 in Las Vegas – has been pulled, with the dates rescheduled for 2025.

Fafara is said to have been in excellent shape as he worked hard to shake off the effects of long Covid.

In a statement, he says: "With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I'm writing to you from my bed.

"I've been running six miles daily, I've been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I'm excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I' d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning.

"I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a CAT scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour.

"Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening. We will see you in March 2025 on the 'Fiend For The Fans Tour'.

"This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road. I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday – musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it.

"My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly – I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

"Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I'll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I'll keep you all updated on my socials as to what's going on.

"Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I'm looking forward to finding out what's going on."

Coal Chamber were due to be joined by Fear Factory, Wednesday 13, Twiztid and Black Satellite on the tour. The new dates can be viewed below.