Coal Chamber issue Rivals video

Coal Chamber have released a video for Rivals – the title track from their first new album in 13 years.

The record was released in May, and the band have used live footage from their recent gig at London’s Koko for the video.

Guitarist Miguel Rascon said of the band’s comeback: “This is our first CD in 13 years and I think we’re getting a lot of really good responses. And not playing for that long and then coming back two years ago, people coming to the show, it feels good. It feels like people still haven’t lost faith in us.”

The band are on a run of North American tour dates with Fear Factory.

Jul 24: Tucson Rialto Theater, AZ

Jul 25: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jul 26: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Jul 28: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Jul 29: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Jul 30: Lawrence Granada, KS

Jul 31: Sauget Pop’s, IL

Aug 01: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Aug 02: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

Aug 03: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Aug 04: Columbia Music Farm, SC

Aug 06: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Aug 07: Birch Run Dirtfest, MI

Aug 08: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy MTL, QC

Aug 10: London Music Hall, ON

Aug 11: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Aug 12: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Aug 14: Richmond B4BQ, VA

Aug 15: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Aug 16: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Aug 18: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

Aug 19: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 21: Las Vegas Brroklyn Bowl, NV

Aug 22: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA