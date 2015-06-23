It feels like we’re in Hot Tub Time Machine: Nu-Metal as three of the scene’s second-wavers share the stage with The Defiled.

Unbelievably this is Dope’s [8] first London show and the setlist is near-perfect. The industrial metal grind of Violence sits perfectly alongside Die Motherfucker Die as well as covers of Rebel Yell and Fuck Tha Police.

THE DEFILED [6] are uncharacteristically tame. Even the AvD’s keyboard-hurling antics don’t feel as wild as usual and things don’t really start picking up until the punchy new song Running In Circles. SOIL [8] offer a classic set with heavy emphasis on their debut Scars, and, yes, they polish up their Halo at the end. It’s been 13 years since COAL CHAMBER [7] last hit the UK and not only are they tighter, but Dez Fafara has strengthened as a frontman too. The first half of the set is pumped with explosive classics like Loco and Big Truck, complete with gothic visuals. Coal Chamber throw in a couple of new tunes from Rivals but the band run out of steam partway through and people actually start leaving early. But wait! A smouldering Sway kicks off a giant pit full of flying beer and bodies and that sagging middle doesn’t seem to matter anymore.