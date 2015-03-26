Rascon: Coal Chamber fans still have faith in us

Coal Chamber’s Miguel Rascon says the band are thriving in the knowledge that fans haven’t lost faith in them.

They reunited in 2011 and release fourth album, Rivals, on May 18 via Napalm Records – their first since 2002’s Dark Days.

Guitarist Rascon tells Capital Chaos TV: “Coal Chamber’s such a special band to me and to be part of it still after all these years, and having people respond to it, people commenting on social media – it feels really good.

“This is our first CD in 13 years and I think we’re getting a lot of really good responses. And not playing for that long and then coming back two years ago, people coming to the show, it feels good. It feels like people still haven’t lost faith in us.”

Rascon adds that the recording process came to the band naturally, without them chasing any particular sound.

He continues: “We tried not to think about it too much, because if we think about it too much, things sound contrived, things get second guessed on, and we didn’t want to do that. We just went in and wrote what we do, and that’s how it came out.”

Mainman Dez Fafara said this month that he regrets none of the decisions he has made in his career and that his other band DevilDriver might never have formed had he not split Coal Chamber in 2003.