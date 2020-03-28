Claudio Simonetti, Tiger Moth Tales and Eivor streams today

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Tiger Moth Tales

Peter Jones will be streaming a "giggy, chatty type thing" from his Facebook page at 3pm (GMT). Jones also states that he "may have something to announce" as well!

Claudio Simonetti

The Goblin mainstay is presenting what he's calling a 'Home Live Show' from his Facebook page at 4pm (GMT).

Eivor

The Faroese artist will be broadcasting a show from Copenhagen this evening at 6pm (GMT). Check out her Bandsintown page where the link for the how will be posted.

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.