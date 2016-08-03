Classic Dokken lineup detail Japanese shows

Dokken have confirmed the six live dates in Japan that will feature their classic-era lineup.

It was reported last month that Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown would get together for half-a-dozen “temporary reunion” dates – and they’ll play the shows in October this year.

Dokken says: “I am very excited to come back to Japan and play with the members of Dokken that I spent so much time with. Being that its only six shows, we are going to make as spectacular as possible.”

Last year, Dokken appeared to pour cold water on any hopes of a reunion, despite Lynch revealing he’d been in talks with Pilson about getting the lineup back together. But in May, drummer Brown said plans were moving forward – but the Dokken reunion was only taking place for financial reasons.

He said: “It’s the money we’re doing it for and I think that’s the wrong reason. The reason should be we want to play together – and I don’t think anyone wants to play together – but the money we’re being offered to do it, you just can’t say no.”

In June, bassist Pilson revealed the reunited Dokken lineup were working on at least one new track.

Dokken released their classic live album Beast From The East, which was recorded in Tokyo, in 1988.

Oct 5: Osaka Namba Hatch

Oct 6: Fukuoka Civic Hall

Oct 8: Tokyo Loud Park Festival

Oct 10: Hiroshima Blue Live Hiroshima

Oct 11: Aichi Zepp Nagoya

Oct 12: Tokyo Zepp Divercity

Dokken's gravy train derailed by 'greed'