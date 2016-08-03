Red Hot Chili Peppers’ chart record extended

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest single Dark Necessities has secured them an extension of the chart record they already hold.
The lead track from 11th album The Getaway, launched in June, is their 13th No.1 hit on the Billboard Modern Rock chart, and also their 14th topper on the Alternative chart.
The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You was delayed after bassist Flea suffered serious injuries in a snowboarding accident.
He recently told how he feared his career was over as result, saying: “A girl looked at my X-rays and said, ‘There are big pieces of bone shorn off. You broke it in five places. There’s nerve damage.”
“I was so bummed. I felt like I’d let everybody down, because we couldn’t record, but we’d written all our stuff. I was just really, really sad.”
The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ previous Modern Rock No.1 hits are 1991’s Give It Away, 1993’s Soul To Squeeze, 1995’s My Friends, 1999’s Scar Tissue, 2000’s Otherside and Californication, 2002’s By The Way and Can’t Stop, 2006’s Dani California, Tell Me Baby, Snow and 2011’s The Adventures Of Rain Dance Maggie.
In addition, Dani California, which spent 14 weeks in the top spot, is one of just a handful of singles to debut at that position on the Alternative chart.
The band have three UK festival appearances at the end of the month and will then head out on a European tour.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2016 tour dates
Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK
Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK
Sep 01: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sportarena, Hungary
Sep 02: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sportarena, Hungary
Sep 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Sep 08: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Sep 10: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Sep 13: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Sep 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Sep 27: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain
Sep 28: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain
Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Oct 02: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Oct 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Oct 06: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Oct 08: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Oct 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Oct 11: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Oct 13: Montpellier parks And Suites Arena, France
Oct 15: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France
Oct 16: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France
Oct 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France
Nov 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Nov 03: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Nov 06: Merksem Sportpaleis, Belgium
Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 11: Belval Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 16: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Nov 17: Hannover TUI Arena, Germany
Nov 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 21: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria
