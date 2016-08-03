Red Hot Chili Peppers’ chart record extended

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest single Dark Necessities has secured them an extension of the chart record they already hold.

The lead track from 11th album The Getaway, launched in June, is their 13th No.1 hit on the Billboard Modern Rock chart, and also their 14th topper on the Alternative chart.

The follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You was delayed after bassist Flea suffered serious injuries in a snowboarding accident.

He recently told how he feared his career was over as result, saying: “A girl looked at my X-rays and said, ‘There are big pieces of bone shorn off. You broke it in five places. There’s nerve damage.”

“I was so bummed. I felt like I’d let everybody down, because we couldn’t record, but we’d written all our stuff. I was just really, really sad.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ previous Modern Rock No.1 hits are 1991’s Give It Away, 1993’s Soul To Squeeze, 1995’s My Friends, 1999’s Scar Tissue, 2000’s Otherside and Californication, 2002’s By The Way and Can’t Stop, 2006’s Dani California, Tell Me Baby, Snow and 2011’s The Adventures Of Rain Dance Maggie.

In addition, Dani California, which spent 14 weeks in the top spot, is one of just a handful of singles to debut at that position on the Alternative chart.

The band have three UK festival appearances at the end of the month and will then head out on a European tour.

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 01: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sportarena, Hungary

Sep 02: Budapest Papp Laszlo Sportarena, Hungary

Sep 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Sep 08: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 10: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Sep 13: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Sep 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Sep 27: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain

Sep 28: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain

Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 02: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 06: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 08: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Oct 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Oct 11: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Oct 13: Montpellier parks And Suites Arena, France

Oct 15: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France

Oct 16: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France

Oct 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Nov 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 03: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Merksem Sportpaleis, Belgium

Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 11: Belval Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 16: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Nov 17: Hannover TUI Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

