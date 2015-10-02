Dokken gives up on reunion

Don Dokken has poured cold water on any chance of a classic-era band reunion.

Guitarist George Lynch recently reported he’d been in talks with bassist Jeff Pilson about getting the lineup back together.

But Dokken tells Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show (via Blabbermouth): “I talked to George about the Dokken reunion. It’s been going on for two years – we were all up for it.

“But Jeff is busy with Foreigner until 2018. He said, ‘Let’s do it in 2018.’ By then, ISIS might be running this country. So it’s off the books. It’s not happening.”

Lynch said he’d press on with other projects if a reunion fell through, hinting he could hook up with Pilson and Styper frontman Michael Sweet.

The current Dokken lineup have a number of live dates in the coming weeks:

Oct 23: Grieden Riffelhof, Germany

Oct 25:Nottingham Rockingham, UK

Oct 27: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Oct 28: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Oct 30: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain

Oct 31: Barcelona Razzmatazz II, Spain

Nov 28: Whitesburg Summit City, KY

