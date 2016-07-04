Jeff Pilson and George Lynch have written new song for reunited Dokken

Jeff Pilson has revealed that the reunited Dokken lineup are working on at least one new track.

Don Dokken revealed last month that he, Pilson, guitarist George Lynch and drummer Mick Brown had agreed to reunite for a run of shows in Japan.

And Pilson says he and Lynch have already sent one new song to Dokken, although he can’t say for sure whether there will be any further fresh material.

Pilson – who also works with Foreigner – tells the Official Jeff Pilson Blog: “George did come over two days ago and we wrote the music to a new track that I sent to Don yesterday.

“The plan is, hopefully, to somehow record one song before the tour to include as part of the packaging. The song we wrote is awesome, I can’t wait to hear what Don does to it.”

On whether more new music could surface, he adds: “That’s something I would truly enjoy and know George thinks that as well. But let’s just take it one step, or song, at a time. I do hope this new song comes out as good as I imagine.”

Frontman Dokken said he would not entertain offers from any venues or festivals outside of Japan, but Pilson is not ruling it out.

He adds: “It comes down to scheduling. Foreigner has our big 40th anniversary tour next year, so that’s a factor. Plus Don is saying he’s really only interested in doing it in Japan, so guess that’s it.

“I’d certainly be open to doing more if it could work out, but if it’s just Japan – I’m fine with that too.”

No exact dates have yet been confirmed for the Dokken reunion shows, but they will take place in October.

