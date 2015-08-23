Lynch wants Dokken reunion

Guitarist George Lynch says he’s in talks with bassist Jeff Pilson about reuniting the classic Dokken lineup.

They played together on five of their former band’s albums between 1984 and 1997 – and have worked together in Dokken spin-off T&N.

Lynch tells Glide: “We’re both incredibly busy so it’s hard to find the time but every year or two, we try to make time to do some sort of project together.

“And the project that’s on the table right now is possibly a Dokken reunion, but of course that comes and goes every couple of years so who knows.”

Lynch and Don Dokken have exchanged barbed comments in the past, with Lynch saying the singer’s voice wasn’t “what it used to be” in May. That followed a public spat between the pair regarding the band’s 1981 debut Breaking The Chains.

Lynch insists he’ll press on with other projects if a reunion doesn’t happen and indicates he and Pilson could team-up with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet for a “T&N-style record.”

Lynch and Sweet worked on their Only To Rise album which was released earlier this year.

The guitarist launched Lynch Mob’s latest album Rebel last week, featuring the tracks Testify and Jelly Roll. They’re currently on tour across the US.