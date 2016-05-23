Classic Dokken lineup to reunite for live shows

Dokken’s classic lineup of Don Dokken, George Lynch, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown are to play together live again later this year.

Drummer Brown confirmed the news that they would take to the stage for six shows in Japan “at the end of this year” and says further live dates could be possible, but they don’t want to plan too far ahead.

The sticksman tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “There’s talk of us doing something in Japan at the end of this year and if that happens and we make it through, then there could be talk about something. Let’s just get through six shows and if we can do that, then maybe we can go ahead. It’s just up in the air.”

Frontman Don Dokken and guitarist George Lynch have a volatile relationship, with both sides trading barbed comments in the past. And when asked how he sees the pair getting on when they’re reunited, Brown says: “It was something that was there since day one and it’s never going to go away – and that’s what’s making me feel hesitant about getting together again.

“I haven’t see a change in either one of them, so I don’t know what to expect. But I’m willing to find out. In spite of ourselves, we always seem to do well. It’s never very easy and I’m sure it’s not going to be this time either.”

Brown admits the reunion was brought about for purely financial reasons, and realises it’s not an ideal situation.

He adds: “It’s the money we’re doing it for and I think that’s the wrong reason. The reason should be we want to play together – and I don’t think anyone wants to play together – but the money we’re being offered to do it, you just can’t say no.”

Last year, Dokken appeared to pour cold water on any hopes of a reunion, despite Lynch revealing he’d been in talks with Pilson about getting the lineup back together.

