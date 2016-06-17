Circuline release video for Forbidden Planet

Prog Awards nominees Circuline have released a video for their track Forbidden Planet.

It’s taken from the US prog outfit’s second album Counterpoint, out now.

The band say: “Please press the play button to experience the first official video from Circuline’s new album Counterpoint. The song is Forbidden Planet and features guest guitarist Alek Darson of Fright Pig and Meridian Voice Project.

”Counterpoint is now available on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, and Spotify.”

Circuline are nominated in the Limelight category for this year’s fifth annual Prog Awards show. It sees them up against fellow newcomers Good Tiger, Kylver, Lithium Dawn, Teramaze, The Aaron Clift Experiment, The Anchoress, Tiger Moth Tales, Tiny Giant and Tom Slatter.

Voting is now open for the awards.

Limelight: Circuline