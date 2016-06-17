TeamRock Zone announced for Stone Free festival

A TeamRock Zone has been announced for this weekend’s Stone Free festival.

The two-day festival takes place from June 18 to 19, with tickets selling out fast.

On Saturday, the TeamRock Zone will let fans in on interviews with Therapy? at 1.30pm, the Lounge Kittens at 3.05pm and Apocalyptica at 4pm.

At 2:15pm on Sunday, Knifeworld are booked to take part in a live Q&A session, followed by Steve Hackett at 2:45pm and Marillion at 3pm.

TeamRock Executive Director Alexander Milas says: “Be it in print or online, TeamRock is all about getting you closer to the people behind the music you love, and this weekend we’ll be doing that in the literal sense.”

The TeamRock Zone is upstairs at the Indigo O2 within the O2 arena, and festival-goers will also be able to have a drink at the bar and take part in trivia quizzes with the chance of winning a VIP upgrade for up to four people.

The Zone will be open from 12noon until 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Free TeamRock+ memberships will also be available, and space will be limited.

It follows on from last weekend’s successful TeamRock Zone at Download festival, where artists including Sixx AM, Nightwish, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage and others met fans and took part in Q&A sessions and giveaways.

Stone Free preview: Rick Wakeman