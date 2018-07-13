Circles launch video for stunning new track Tether

Circles - The Last One 1. Winter

2. Breaker

3. The Messenger

4. Arrival

5. Tether

6. Resolution

7. Dream Sequence

8. Renegade

9. Blueprints For A Great Escape

10. Alone With Ghosts

Circles have released a video for their brand new track Tether.

It follows their single Breaker, which premiered exclusively with Prog last month. Both songs will feature on the Australian outfit’s upcoming album The Last One, which is set to arrive on August 31 via Season Of Mist.

Vocalist and guitarist Ben Rechter says: “Tether is the first song that I brought into Circles, not knowing if it was what they’d be after, because it’s not quite the vibe that Circles has been known for. But they all embraced it, and helped me get it to where it needed to be.

“The song is essentially about confronting the parts of your own psyche that are holding you back. There’s always people that can help you not only to survive, but to succeed in ways you wouldn’t have thought possible, but you need to be willing to take that terrifying but necessary step.”

Rechter adds: “It’s as much a song written to myself as a reminder as from me to anyone else feeling trapped.

“We started playing it live on our last tour – it feels really good in the set and is a nice change of pace in among the mayhem!”

Circles will embark on an Australian tour with Tesseract in September and will then head over to Europe later in the year for an extensive run of dates with Caligula’s Horse.

Find details below.