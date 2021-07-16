Chvrches drop stylish lo-fi video for Good Girls

Earlier this week, the indie-pop trio Chvrches shared their latest single Good Girls, lifted from their forthcoming album Screen Violence, due out August 27 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote (US). Now, they have dropped its accompanying video, directed by multi-disciplinary artist Scott Kiernan.

The video marks the final instalment of a three-part visual trilogy, following singles He Said She Said and How Not To Drown, featuring The Cure's Robert Smith.

Good Girls incorporates trippy lo-fi and analogue-inspired stylings with an 80s themed aesthetic. On creating the video trilogy, director Kiernan says: "The video for He Said She Said dealt with doubt in making of one's own image while under the manipulation of another; while How Not to Drown sought an exit from a low, from feeling penned in by larger power structures, and refusing to succumb to them again.

"But Good Girls portrays a certain learned confidence in knowing who and what you are, despite what others might conform to themselves. It's having a clear vision, or something like a compound eye that can see at all angles.

"So, like How Not to Drown before it, Good Girls continues down from a scene in the first video and steers it to a new parallel conclusion. Near the end, we find Lauren spiralling on the studio floor, surrounded by the crew and ghosts of the previous videos, as the entire image cycle finally comes to a halt."

Explaining the inspiration behind the song itself, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says: “The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists - I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world.

"Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal - keep yourself small and safe and acceptable - you will be alright, and it's just not fucking true.”

In other news, Chvrches will be setting off on a UK tour in 2022, starting off in Scotland, before travelling to Newcastle, London and Birmingham, and finishing up in Manchester.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am BST on July 23 and full dates can be found at the bottom of the page. Watch the video for Good Girls below:

Mar 14: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

Mar 15: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK