Chvrches announce new album Screen Violence and release new single with The Cure’s Robert Smith

Indie pop outfit Chvrches have announced their fourth studio album Screen Violence, set for release on August 27 via Emi (UK)/Glassnote (US). The group have also shared the second single from the upcoming release, titled How Not To Drown and featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith.

How Not To Drown explores multi-instrumentalist and singer Martin Doherty’s relationship with mental health, which he reveals via social media, follows a time in his life where he was dealing with “crippling depression and anxiety”, and ready to give up on music.

In the post titled “some things I wrote down”, that was also shared by The Cure star and captioned with a kiss, Doherty explains “I don’t remember where I was, but I remember how I felt. Depressed, anxious, isolated and as usual, engaging in the only thing that could bring me enough equilibrium to get through the day and play the show”.

“On this particular day I made a demo called ‘piano drum ting’. Now it’s called How Not To Drown and it’s a collaboration between my band and my all time musical hero, Robert Smith”.

Doherty then goes on to explain his gratitude for finding his fellow bandmates at that particular moment in time. He writes:

“I wrote songs for years without making enough money to live. Without ‘success’. Just when I had fully given up hope of making a career out of music, my friend Campbell convinced me to try one more time with [bandmate Iain Cook]. Then I met Lauren and Chvrches was born".

“I’m writing this because today is the proudest moment of my life in music. Confirmation that even when things seem like they’re at their worst, something good can grow. That whilst I may never entirely conquer my mental health issues, they can be a catalyst for something positive. Relief for a moment or something life changing.”

Listen to the track below:

