Chvrches release new single Good Girls and announce 2022 UK tour

Indie-pop trio Chvrches have shared their latest single, Good Girls, taken from their upcoming album Screen Violence. The album is set for release August 27 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote (US).

Good Girls is a synth-laden, sing-a-long anthem of powerful pop with a thought-provoking message that focuses on the misogynistic expectations imposed upon contemporary women.

Elaborating on the single, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says: “The opening line ('Killing your idols is a chore') was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists – I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world.

"Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal – keep yourself small and safe and acceptable – you will be alright, and it's just not fucking true.”

The new single follows their release of How Not To Drown featuring The Cure's Robert Smith.

Chvrches have also announced that they will be setting off on a UK tour in 2022, starting off in Scotland, before travelling to Newcastle, London and Birmingham, and finishing up in Manchester.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am BST on July 23 and full dates can be found at the bottom of the page. Listen to Good Girls below:

(Image credit: EMI Records / Glassnote)

(Image credit: Chvrches)

Mar 14: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

Mar 15: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK