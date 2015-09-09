Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! in UK tour

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! have announced a winter UK tour.

The seven-date December run has been set up in support of their third album Get Lost, Find Yourself, released in May via Fearless Records.

The band say: “We’re super stoked to announce that we’re finally getting back to the UK. This is gonna be our first time headlining in two years over here and we’ll be playing a lot of old and new songs for you guys.

“We hope you’re ready to party hard and have a good time because we are!”

Prior to the new UK dates, the French outfit will play in Japan and Australia before heading to Europe in October, which includes an appearance at London’s Alexandria Palace on October 18.

Tickets go on sale on September 11 (Friday) at 9am GMT.

Sep 22: Kawasaki BloodAxe Festival, Japan

Sep 23: Osaka America-Mura FanJ Twice, Japan

Sep 24: Nagoya Imaike Club3Star, Japan

Sep 25: Yokohama Club Lizard, Japan

Sep 26: Tokyo Ice Grills Fest, Japan

Sep 27: Shibuya Garret, Japan

Oct 01: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia

Oct 03: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

Oct 04: Sydney The Bald Faced Stage, Australia

Oct 05: Fortitude Valley The Brightside, Australia

Oct 13: Aarschot De Klinker, Belgium

Oct 14: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 15: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 16: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Oct 18: London Alexandria Palace, UK

Nov 28: Taguig Bazooka Rock Festival, Philippines

Dec 03: Birmingham Temple, UK

Dec 04: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Dec 05: Leeds Key Club, UK

Dec 06: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Dec 07: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Dec 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Dec 09: Cardiff Globe, UK