Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! in UK tour

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! have announced a winter UK tour.
The seven-date December run has been set up in support of their third album Get Lost, Find Yourself, released in May via Fearless Records.
The band say: “We’re super stoked to announce that we’re finally getting back to the UK. This is gonna be our first time headlining in two years over here and we’ll be playing a lot of old and new songs for you guys.
“We hope you’re ready to party hard and have a good time because we are!”
Prior to the new UK dates, the French outfit will play in Japan and Australia before heading to Europe in October, which includes an appearance at London’s Alexandria Palace on October 18.
Tickets go on sale on September 11 (Friday) at 9am GMT.
Tour dates
Sep 22: Kawasaki BloodAxe Festival, Japan
Sep 23: Osaka America-Mura FanJ Twice, Japan
Sep 24: Nagoya Imaike Club3Star, Japan
Sep 25: Yokohama Club Lizard, Japan
Sep 26: Tokyo Ice Grills Fest, Japan
Sep 27: Shibuya Garret, Japan
Oct 01: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia
Oct 03: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia
Oct 04: Sydney The Bald Faced Stage, Australia
Oct 05: Fortitude Valley The Brightside, Australia
Oct 13: Aarschot De Klinker, Belgium
Oct 14: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Oct 15: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 16: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Oct 18: London Alexandria Palace, UK
Nov 28: Taguig Bazooka Rock Festival, Philippines
Dec 03: Birmingham Temple, UK
Dec 04: Nottingham Bodega, UK
Dec 05: Leeds Key Club, UK
Dec 06: Newcastle Think Tank, UK
Dec 07: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Dec 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Dec 09: Cardiff Globe, UK