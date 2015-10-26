Cornell announces 22-date European tour

Chris Cornell has announced a string of European tour dates for next year.

The Soundgarden frontman is currently on a North American tour in support of latest solo album Higher Truth, with shows in New Zealand and Australia to follow. He has now confirmed 22 European dates, kicking off in Iceland on March 23, 2016.

Cornell will perform the shows unplugged in small, hand-picked venues, according to a press release. Five UK dates are included on the tour.

The vocalist recently said Soundgarden have spent their career being underrated. The band are working on their seventh album.

EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Mar 23: Reykjavik Harpa Eldborg Hall, Iceland

Mar 26: Moscow Vegas Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 28: Helsinki Finlandia Hall, Finland

Mar 30: Stockholm DR Konserthuset, Sweden

Mar 31: Oslo Folketeatret, Norway

Apr 02: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Apr 03: Aalborg Musikkens Hus, Denmark

Apr 05: Copenhagen Koncerthuset, Denmark

Apr 09: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands

Apr 10: Antwerp Bourla Theater, Belgium

Apr 14: Zagreb Lisinski Concert Hall, Croatia

Apr 15: Trieste Teatro Rossetti, Italy

Apr 18: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy

Apr 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Apr 22: Paris Trianon, France

Apr 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 29: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Apr 30: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 06: Tel Aviv Mann Auditorium, Israel

May 07: Caesarea Roman Amphitheatre, Israel