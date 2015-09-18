Soundgarden to step up writing process

Chris Cornell says that he and his Soundgarden bandmates will push ahead with writing the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal this year – but they’re under no pressure to record.

The singer confirmed in August that work had begun on their seventh studio album, with the band posting a picture of them in the studio earlier this month.

He tells Guitar World Magazine (via Blabbermouth): “Before the end of the year, we’ll certainly be working on writing a lot, but I don’t see us recording it.

“I think we’re going to make serious headway. The thing about us is we don’t use a calendar. That’s the only quantifier we use. It’s the only rule we carved out when we got back together.”

He reports there’s no “stress or tension” in the camp, and adds: “There hasn’t been one lull in our euphoria for being a band again, and I think it’s important for it to remain that way. That’s how we’re gonna do it, by not having a cycle.”

Meanwhile, Cornell has released the track Worried Moon from his acoustic solo album Higher Truth, out today (September 18). Hear it below.

He previously released a lyric video for Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart. Cornell is currently on a solo tour to support the record.