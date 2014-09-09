Trending

Chevelle launch hunting single

Track release coincides with UK tour next month

Chevelle have released a stream of upcoming single Hunter Eats Hunter, taken from seventh album La Gargola.

It’s to be launched on October 20, ahead of the band’s three-date UK tour later in the month.

Frontman Pete Loeffler recently described the follow-up to 2011’s Hats Off To The Bull as a “sonic reinvention,” adding: “I don’t want Chevelle to sound like every band out there – I want to create something fun, in a dark way.”

Tour dates

Oct 26: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 28: London Electric Ballroom

La Gargola tracklist

  1. Ouija Board

  2. An Island

  3. Take Out The Gunman

  4. Jawbreaker

  5. Hunter Eats Hunter

  6. One Ocean

  7. Choking Game

  8. The Damned

  9. Under The Knife

  10. Twinge

