Chevelle launch hunting single

Chevelle have released a stream of upcoming single Hunter Eats Hunter, taken from seventh album La Gargola.

It’s to be launched on October 20, ahead of the band’s three-date UK tour later in the month.

Frontman Pete Loeffler recently described the follow-up to 2011’s Hats Off To The Bull as a “sonic reinvention,” adding: “I don’t want Chevelle to sound like every band out there – I want to create something fun, in a dark way.”

Oct 26: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 28: London Electric Ballroom

La Gargola tracklist