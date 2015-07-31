Agent Fresco: Destrier

It’s sometimes said that positives can be drawn from even the most horrific events, and that appears to be the case with Agent Fresco. Struggling to find a direction for this second full-length album, frontman Arnór Dan Arnason was provided with harsh motivation after a late-night attack left him with a broken eye socket.

More weighty, complex, progressive elements flow into commercial choruses on both that track and the pulsating The Autumn Red. Elsewhere, Agent Fresco shine when stripping back and adding space and intimacy to their sound. Death Rattle and Let Fall The Curtain epitomise that approach and provide a sharp balance on what is a fearless album.