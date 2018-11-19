Check out Papa Roach’s neon-tinged lyric video for Not The Only One

Papa Roach have released a lyric video for their new single Not The Only One.

A stream of the song surfaced late last week, and has been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Who Do You Trust?, which is set to arrive on January 18 via Eleven Seven Music.

Check out the eye-catching lyric video below.

Bassist Tobin Esperance says: “Our goal for our 10th album was to push ourselves even further into genres that inspire us most.

“We have reached the place where we always wanted to be, creating new and exciting music.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the band, as their last record Crooked Teeth only came out last year, with frontman Jacoby Shaddix explaining to Rock Sound: "We were supposed to go on tour with Of Mice And Men at the beginning of the Crooked Teeth cycle – and former vocalist Austin Carlile got really sick, so the tour was canceled.

“We were, like, ‘If we're not going to be out on the road, let's go create.' So we went in and created five or six songs. Then we went back in June and July and took another stab at it. We have 12 songs – there's bangers in there."

Papa Roach will head out on the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria in early 2019.

Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust?

1. The Ending

2. Renegade Musi

3. Not The Only One

4. Who Do You Trust?

5. Elevate

6. Come Around

7. Feel Like Home

8. Problems

9. Top Of The World

10. I Suffer Well

11. Maniac

12. Better Than Life