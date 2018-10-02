Shinedown announce US tour with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria

Shinedown have announced a 2019 US tour.

The band will head out on the road in support of the band’s latest album Attention Attention, which launched in May this year via Atlantic Records.

The run of 18-dates will get under way in Estero, Florida, on February 20 and conclude at Loveland, Colorado, on March 20.

They’ll be joined on all dates by Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (October 5).

Shinedown are currently on tour across the US and will return to the UK and Europe with Starset and Press To Meco later this month.

Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Shinedown previously said that Attention Attention was their “most raw and personal” album to date which took the form of a “mental, emotional and physical journey that follows an individual from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs, as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear.”

Shinedown 2018/2019 tour dates

Oct 02: Brookings Swiftel Center, SD

Oct 05: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena At Metrapark, MT

Oct 07: Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 09: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Oct 10: Everett Angel Of The Winds Arena, WA

Oct 11: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Oct 13: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, Discovery Park, CA

Oct 29: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 02: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 03: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 07: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Nov 09: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Nov 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 15: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Nov 16: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium

Nov 18: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 20: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Nov 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 23: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 25: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 27: Copenhagen VEGA Main Hall, Germany

Nov 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 29: Stockholm The Annex, Sweden

Dec 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Dec 03: St. Petersburg A2, Russia

Dec 04: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Dec 06: Nizhni Novogrod Milo Hall, Russia

Dec 07: Kazan Ermitazh Concert Hall, Russia

Feb 20: Estero Hertz Arena, FL

Feb 23: Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Feb 24: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Feb 26: Fairborn Ervin J Nutter Center, OH

Feb 28: Baltimore Fieldhouse UMBC, MD

Mar 01: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Mar 02: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 05: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 07: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Mar 08: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 09: Green Bay Brown County Arena, WI

Mar 11: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Mar 12: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Mar 15: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Mar 16: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Mar 17: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Mar 19: Wichita Intust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 20: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO