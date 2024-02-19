Career-spanning Brian Eno collection featuring three previously unreleased tracks to be released in April

A brand new Brian Eno documentary and companion musis collection, Eno, are to be released this April.

Eno the album is a career-spanning soundtrack to the 2024 Gary Hustwit documentary film of the same name, and will be released through UMR on April 19. The documentary premieres at the Barbican Cinema aon April 20.

The album features 17 tracks ranging from early solo outings such as 1974’s Taking Tiger Mountain and 1975’s Another Green World, acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Byrne, John Cale, Cluster all the way through to music from his latest album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE and his 2021 appearance at the Acropolis in Athens with brother, Roger.

Eno also features three previously unreleased songs and you can listen to one of those, Lighthouse #429, below. The instrumental track is taken from Eno’s Sonos radio station, The Lighthouse, where the programming exclusively delves into his extensive archive spanning his career.

"Picasso once said: ‘Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working’," Eno says. "I don’t wait to be inspired: I start working and (if I’m lucky) I become ‘inspired’. And if I’m not lucky I keep at it until my luck changes. I'm obstinate and confident that I will get somewhere in the end if I keep at it."

Eno the film will have its UK premiere at the Barbican Cinema, London on Saturday, April 20, with a post-film conversation with Brian Eno, Gary Hustwit and Brendan Dawes.

